Telecom Italia S.P.A. (NYSE:TI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TI shares. Macquarie raised shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC raised shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/telecom-italia-s-p-a-ti-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages/1142509.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 160.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Telecom Italia S.P.A. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (NYSE:TI) traded down 0.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,834 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.47. Telecom Italia S.P.A. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

About Telecom Italia S.P.A.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile network platforms. The Company focuses on various areas of digital services, including Enriched Communication, Trusted Digital Life, Business Life, Indoor Life, Mobile Open Life and Digital Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia S.P.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia S.P.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.