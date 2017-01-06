Teekay Corporation (TK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) traded down 1.91% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,411 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Teekay Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s market cap is $748.54 million.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm earned $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.50 million. Teekay Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Teekay Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Corporation will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teekay Corporation (TK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/teekay-corporation-tk-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1142214.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Teekay Corporation’s payout ratio is -18.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Teekay Corporation during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 44.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,786,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $10,608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teekay Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 125,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Corporation (TK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.