Tech Data Corporation’s (TECD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TECD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tech Data Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Tech Data Corporation from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Tech Data Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tech Data Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, raised shares of Tech Data Corporation from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) opened at 86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. Tech Data Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business earned $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Tech Data Corporation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corporation will post $6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/tech-data-corporations-tecd-buy-rating-reiterated-at-brean-capital/1141908.html.

In other Tech Data Corporation news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $221,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Tonnison sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $217,597.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,970,000 after buying an additional 511,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,276,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,325,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,241,000 after buying an additional 173,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the third quarter valued at $14,401,000.

About Tech Data Corporation

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.