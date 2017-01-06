Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 31,541 Shares of EnPro Industries (NPO)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EnPro Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) traded down 0.69% on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,711 shares. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business earned $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.80 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,839 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,387.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc (EnPro) is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered industrial products. The Company operates through three segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems. Its Sealing Products segment designs, manufactures and sells sealing products, including metallic, non-metallic and composite material gaskets, resilient metal seals, elastomeric seals, hydraulic components, expansion joints and casing end seals.

