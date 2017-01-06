TC PipeLines,’s (TCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TC PipeLines, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC PipeLines, in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised TC PipeLines, from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of TC PipeLines, (NYSE:TCP) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 100,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. TC PipeLines, has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

TC PipeLines, (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. TC PipeLines, had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC PipeLines, will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 1,201.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,593,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,155,000 after buying an additional 2,394,295 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 19.8% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,588,000 after buying an additional 686,573 shares during the period. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 90.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 602,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 285,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 109.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 479,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after buying an additional 142,548 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC PipeLines,

TC PipeLines, LP is a limited partnership company that acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. The Company has approximately four pipelines and equity ownership interests in over three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs, and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

