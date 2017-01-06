Tarsus Group plc (TRS) Given Buy Rating at Investec

Investec reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Investec currently has a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Tarsus Group plc in a report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on shares of Tarsus Group plc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Tarsus Group plc from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 288.50. 16,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.94. Tarsus Group plc has a one year low of GBX 217.00 and a one year high of GBX 289.62. The stock’s market cap is GBX 292.44 million.

In related news, insider Douglas Emslie purchased 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £11,882.60 ($14,603.17).

About Tarsus Group plc

Tarsus Group plc operates as an integrated media company primarily engaged in exhibitions, but with associated conferences, publishing, education and Internet activities. The principal activity of the Company is the holding of investments. The Company operates through three segments: Europe, USA and Emerging Markets.

