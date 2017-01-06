Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 664,588 shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

In related news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin bought 1,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Westport Resources Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $182,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 51.1% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

