TAL Education Group (XRS) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $54,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 400.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:XRS) remained flat at $76.53 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:XRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business earned $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.52 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. T.H. Capital boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

