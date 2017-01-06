Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Vetr lowered shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $49.42 price objective on the software company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $55.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tableau Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Summit Redstone cut Tableau Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Drexel Hamilton cut Tableau Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tableau Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 44.81 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.41 billion. Tableau Software has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Beers sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $496,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Forest Baskett sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $494,634.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter valued at about $302,603,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 107.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,720,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,242,000 after buying an additional 5,030,497 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter valued at about $35,513,000. Pine River Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 176.6% in the second quarter. Pine River Capital Management L.P. now owns 862,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 550,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 441,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 416,211 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s technologies include visual query language (VizQL), a visual query language that translates drag-and-drop actions into data queries and then expresses the information visually, and Hybrid Data Architecture, which combines the Company’s Live Query and In-Memory Data Engines technologies.

