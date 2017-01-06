Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,815 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $170,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,239,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

