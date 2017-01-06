Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Position Maintained by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Synopsys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 0.35% on Friday, reaching $60.00. 647,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company earned $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

