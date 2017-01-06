Synnex Corporation (SNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,561 shares. Synnex Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $128.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. lifted their price target on Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Synnex Corporation news, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,377 shares of Synnex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $140,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 9,551 shares of Synnex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $1,018,327.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Synnex Corporation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synnex Corporation during the second quarter worth $175,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synnex Corporation by 47.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Synnex Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Synnex Corporation during the second quarter worth $303,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

