Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,040,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 271.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 490,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 358,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,615 shares. The firm’s market cap is $55.51 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Suncor Energy ‘s payout ratio is presently -78.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/suncor-energy-inc-su-shares-bought-by-flossbach-von-storch-ag/1142902.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.