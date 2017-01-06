Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.9–423.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.92 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) opened at 24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $25.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.19 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $340,371.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $241,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/summit-materials-inc-sum-updates-q4-earnings-guidance/1141633.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Summit Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Summit Materials by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.