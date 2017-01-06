Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 86.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.23 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares in the company, valued at $26,134,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.19 per share, for a total transaction of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

