Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515,765 shares of the digital content provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yahoo! were worth $108,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yahoo! by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,298,983 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $2,001,909,000 after buying an additional 1,126,726 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yahoo! by 66.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,572,403 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $697,579,000 after buying an additional 7,445,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Yahoo! by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,277,040 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $273,327,000 after buying an additional 129,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Yahoo! by 6.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,300,380 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $236,642,000 after buying an additional 362,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yahoo! by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 4,607,570 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $173,060,000 after buying an additional 718,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 41.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Yahoo! Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.44 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 96.74%. The business earned $857 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

YHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yahoo! from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group downgraded Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.87 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yahoo! currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $28,091.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 597,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

