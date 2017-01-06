Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $117,352,000 Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $117,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 227.56 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51. The company had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 122.70%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. FBR & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

In related news, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total value of $12,979,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 69,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.98 per share, with a total value of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,908,606.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

