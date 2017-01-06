Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105,435,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation were worth $105,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 45,200.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.75. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-105435000-position-in-the-charles-schwab-corporation-schw/1142143.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.51 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other The Charles Schwab Corporation news, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 612,000 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $19,981,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,459 shares in the company, valued at $31,228,386.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 15,000 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.