Stuart A. Rose Sells 1,122 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Stock

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $112,087.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,726,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) opened at 96.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $632.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.13. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.16. REX American Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post $4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 61.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 156.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 33.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 66.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Feltl & Co. lowered REX American Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

REX American Resources Corporation Company Profile

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company has invested in approximately three ethanol production entities, two of which the Company has a majority ownership interest in. The Company operates through alternative energy segment. The Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

