Stryker Corporation (SYK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $116,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $174,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,980,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,952,087,000 after buying an additional 1,095,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,280,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,594,000 after buying an additional 1,051,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 462.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 622,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,609,000 after buying an additional 511,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,156,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,082,000 after buying an additional 466,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) opened at 118.78 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $123.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stryker Corporation (SYK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/stryker-corporation-syk-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc/1142113.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Stryker Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.95.

In other Stryker Corporation news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $1,360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,904,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 26,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $3,044,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.