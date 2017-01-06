Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. FBN Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) opened at 55.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AMC Networks had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 408.71%. The firm earned $634.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post $5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 261.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

