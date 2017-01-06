Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) opened at 13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Ichor Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $313.45 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/stifel-nicolaus-begins-coverage-on-ichor-holdings-ichr/1142153.html.

Ichor Holdings Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems. Its gas delivery systems consist of gas lines, each controlled by a series of mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, and an integrated electronic control system.

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.