Stepan Company to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (SCL)

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Stepan Company in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the firm will earn $5.23 per share for the year.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Stepan Company had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $445.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stepan Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) traded down 0.97% on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 48,363 shares. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Stepan Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan Company’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $170,221.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Servatius sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $361,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,016.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stepan Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Stepan Company by 74.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stepan Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stepan Company during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Stepan Company during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a variety of end products. The Company has three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes.

