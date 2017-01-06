State Street Corporation (STT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 86.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) traded up 0.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 2,350,232 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.35. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. State Street Corporation’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of State Street Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

In other State Street Corporation news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $70,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,961.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $226,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation Company Profile

State Street Corporation, the parent company, is a financial holding company. The parent company provides financial and managerial support to its legal and operating subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors across the world.

