State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 241,087 Shares of Tesoro Corporation (TSO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) by 82.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,087 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tesoro Corporation were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesoro Corporation by 21.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Tesoro Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,393,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,880,000 after buying an additional 54,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesoro Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesoro Corporation by 47.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesoro Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) traded down 1.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,968 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. Tesoro Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Tesoro Corporation had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesoro Corporation will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Tesoro Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

TSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tesoro Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesoro Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesoro Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $87.00 price objective on Tesoro Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Tesoro Corporation Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

