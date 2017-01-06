State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Position in Piedmont Natural Gas Co. (PNY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in Piedmont Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:PNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Piedmont Natural Gas were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Natural Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Natural Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:PNY) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 8,077,906 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Piedmont Natural Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Piedmont Natural Gas Company Profile

Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc is an energy services company. The Company’s principal business is the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in portions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, including customers served by municipalities, which are its wholesale customers.

