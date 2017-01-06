State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Stake in Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,311,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 539,770 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.93. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $175.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.58.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $494.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.24 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.33 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

In related news, VP Lee R. Patterson sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $85,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $333,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,811,904.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc (Buffalo Wild Wings) is an owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring various menu items. The Company’s restaurants feature a bar, which offers a selection of 20 to 30 domestic, imported and craft beers on tap, as well as bottled beers, wine and liquor. The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants feature various menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in one of its signature sauces from sweet to screamin’ hot, which includes Sweet barbeque (BBQ), Teriyaki, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Asian Zing, Caribbean Jerk, Thai Curry, Hot BBQ, Hot, Mango Habanero, Wild and Blazin’, or signature seasonings, Buffalo, Desert Heat, Chipotle BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Salt & Vinegar.

