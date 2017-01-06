State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3,919,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising Company worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 47,391.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,714,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,970,000 after buying an additional 1,710,825 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,280,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 50.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 793,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after buying an additional 265,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,529,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,855,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,287,000 after buying an additional 210,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 919,722 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company earned $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. Lamar Advertising Company had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 20.06%. Lamar Advertising Company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising Company’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamar Advertising Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

