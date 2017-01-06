State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Position in Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Popular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Popular by 273.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $2,322,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,624,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,886,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,484,000 after buying an additional 127,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 285,703 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.44. Popular had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, insider Ileana Gonzalez sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $207,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,421.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Carrion sold 16,858 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $631,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

