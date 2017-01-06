State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Dick’s Sporting Goods worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Johnston Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 35.3% in the second quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 393,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 102,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 107,350 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 2,179,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-acquires-20000-shares-of-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks/1142811.html.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Off Wall Street started coverage on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dick’s Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

In related news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $1,403,676.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.