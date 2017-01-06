State of Alaska Department of Revenue Continues to Hold Stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue held its position in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric Company were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 14.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 341,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 479.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 422,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,933,000 after buying an additional 349,991 shares during the period. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in Emerson Electric Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 281,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $56.40. 1,786,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Company has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Emerson Electric Company’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Vetr upgraded shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.31 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

