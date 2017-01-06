Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
A number of research analysts have commented on SPLS shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Staples in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staples from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Staples in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded up 1.55% on Friday, hitting $9.17. 2,883,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $5.97 billion. Staples has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.
Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Staples had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Staples will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Staples’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.
In other Staples news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,794.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,897.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staples during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Staples by 50.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Staples Company Profile
Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.
