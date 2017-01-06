Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,630 shares. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.54 per share, with a total value of $51,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $103,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cannon sold 457 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $54,223.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,163.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

