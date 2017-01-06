Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/stanley-black-decker-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-37-per-share-swk/1142537.html.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Macquarie began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. 563,429 shares of the stock traded hands. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 5,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $667,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,086. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/stanley-black-decker-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-37-per-share-swk/1142537.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.