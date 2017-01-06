Standpoint Research Begins Coverage on Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSYS. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr downgraded Stratasys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $26.67 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened at 17.77 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $934.68 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 109.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 165.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

