Springbank Value Partners LP Has $5,692,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Springbank Value Partners LP continued to hold its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,456 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for 8.7% of Springbank Value Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Springbank Value Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of MKS Instruments worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 213.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 464.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 138.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $60.05. 300,436 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $61.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company earned $380.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $139,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Seth H. Bagshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,295.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc (MKS) is a provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity. The Company operates through segments, including Advanced Manufacturing Capital Equipment, which includes the development, manufacturing and sales of instruments, control and vacuum products, power and reactive gas products; Global Service, which includes the worldwide servicing of instruments, control and vacuum products, power and reactive gas products and certain other product groups; Asia Region Sales, which includes sales of products that are re-sold from the Advanced Manufacturing Capital Equipment and Other segments into Asia regions, and Other.

