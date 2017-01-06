Spitfire Capital LLC Maintains Position in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Spitfire Capital LLC held its position in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,647 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Owens-Illinois makes up approximately 4.9% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spitfire Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) traded up 1.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 724,935 shares of the stock traded hands. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.73) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of glass containers. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. Its segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

