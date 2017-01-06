Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst D. Corak forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/spirit-realty-capital-inc-src-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-0-85-per-share-fbr-co-forecasts/1142393.html.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) traded down 0.488% on Friday, reaching $11.215. 790,863 shares of the company were exchanged. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.291 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Thomas H. Nolan, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. purchased 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,416,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,531,000 after buying an additional 8,571,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 158.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,731,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,736,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 34,477,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,277,000 after buying an additional 4,614,756 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,493,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,650,000 after buying an additional 3,114,272 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,830,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 2,778,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

