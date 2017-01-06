Southern Company (The) (SO) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Southern Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,544,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,153,000 after buying an additional 858,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,749,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,268,000 after buying an additional 1,098,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 151.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,710,000 after buying an additional 8,354,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

