Sonic Corp. (SONC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp. operates and franchises one of the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. Sonic restaurants offer made-to-order hamburgers and other sandwiches and feature Sonic signature items, such as footlong coney cheese dogs, hand-battered onion rings, tater tots, specialty soft drinks, including cherry limeades and slushes, and frozen desserts. At a typical Sonic restaurant, a customer drives into one of 24 to 36 covered drive-in spaces, orders through an intercom, and has the food delivered by a carhop within an average of four minutes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr raised shares of Sonic Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Sonic Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Sonic Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. Sonic Corp. had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Corp. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

