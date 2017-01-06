SOCO International plc (SIA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 148 at Macquarie

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from GBX 158 ($1.94) to GBX 148 ($1.82) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of SOCO International plc from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 146.60 ($1.80).

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) traded up 1.11% on Thursday, hitting GBX 159.50. 16,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 525.07 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.81. SOCO International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 179.75.

About SOCO International plc

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

