Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,670 ($20.52) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMIN. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,585 ($19.48) to GBX 1,600 ($19.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.83) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,200 ($14.75) to GBX 1,375 ($16.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,318.80 ($16.21).

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) opened at 1425.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.63 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,410.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,352.44. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 858.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,543.00.

About Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

