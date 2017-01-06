Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 209,665 shares of the company were exchanged. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. The Company offers various product franchises, which include Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopy Enabling Technologies, Trauma and Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Devices and Advanced Wound Bioactives.

