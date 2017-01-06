Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 892 ($10.96) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s current price.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC from GBX 565 ($6.94) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) opened at 546.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 540.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.53. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 473.93 million. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 315.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 638.69.

Smart Metering Systems PLC Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS) is a United Kingdom-based company, which connects, owns, operates and maintains metering systems. The Company provides an integrated service from beginning to end, from project managing the installation of the gas and/or electricity supply and connection through to the procurement, installation and management of the meter asset, data collection and ongoing energy management services.

