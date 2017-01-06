Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 800 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 817,162 shares. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. The stock’s market cap is $19.12 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $430.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $123.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Brenda R. Schroer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $248,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy A. Leach sold 46,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,243,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,263 shares in the company, valued at $88,779,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

