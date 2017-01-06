Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3,101,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ maintained its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,553,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,410,000 after buying an additional 473,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,632,000 after buying an additional 269,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,241,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,056,000 after buying an additional 342,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,988,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,570,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,083,000 after buying an additional 529,593 shares during the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $52.80. 480,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $5.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

