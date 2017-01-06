Simon Wassall Acquires 234 Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN) Stock

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN) insider Simon Wassall purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($184.05).
Simon Wassall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Simon Wassall purchased 221 shares of Harvey Nash Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($184.69).
Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN) opened at 61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 44.28 million. Harvey Nash Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.34 and a 52-week high of GBX 88.06.
HVN has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.92) price target on shares of Harvey Nash Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Harvey Nash Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Harvey Nash Group plc Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc is a United Kingdom-based recruitment business company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of professional recruitment and offshore solutions. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Mainland Europe and Rest of World. Services provided by each segment are permanent recruitment, contracting and outsourcing.
