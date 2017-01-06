Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (NYSE:SBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (NYSE:SBY) opened at 17.41 on Friday. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm’s market cap is $615.97 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (SBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/silver-bay-realty-trust-corp-sby-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1141906.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. by 59.8% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 1,577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties in certain markets in the United States. The Company owns approximately 9,020 single-family properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (SBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.