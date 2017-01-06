Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Commerzbank AG Analysts

Commerzbank AG set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €118.00 ($122.92) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €107.00 ($111.46) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Securities set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.09 ($118.84).

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 115.243 on Thursday. Siemens AG has a 12 month low of €79.36 and a 12 month high of €118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of €93.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.30.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

