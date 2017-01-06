Short Interest in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Drops By 15.5%

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,466,631 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 27,754,922 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,153,334 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at 14.95 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.15 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 178.46%. The firm earned $251 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WPX Energy will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 75,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $6,209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties. It is engaged in the domestic development, production and gas management activities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) segment.

